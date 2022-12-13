WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A 51-year-old man has died in a Waco crash.

Waco Police says the crash occurred on northbound Interstate 35, near Exit #337A, and that a pedestrian was involved. Officers responded around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

The driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound on I-35. The 51-year-old man was attempting to cross the interstate on foot and was struck by the driver. Officers on-scene notified Waco PD’s Crash Reconstructionist Team along with the department’s Crime Scene Unit, Waco PD Victim Services, and the McLennan County Justice of the Peace James E. Lee, Jr., who all responded and assisted on scene.

The man was pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Lee. The name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. This investigation is ongoing.