WACO, TX (FOX44)- UPDATE: The woman who died from the crash in Lorena on Saturday morning has been identified as 24-year-old Maddison Lassetter, of Waco. Next of kin has been notified.

The crash occurred on Interstate 35 shortly before 2:00 a.m. Saturday, when Lassetter was hit by a McLennan County Sheriff’s Deputy who was enroute to a call in Lorena.

CPR was immediately given by the driver – but Lassetter’s injuries were too severe, and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made. This investigation is ongoing.