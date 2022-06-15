WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Cameron Park Zoological and Botanical Society recently hosted Penguin Palooza, a fundraising event to help build the future South African Black-footed penguin exhibit.

The event raised $320,000, which made Penguin Palooza the most successful one-night fundraising event in the Zoo’s 29-year history. Attendees were the first to hear the announcement that Gloria Young has made a substantial and significant gift in honor of her late husband F.M. Young.

(Courtesy: Cameron Park Zoo)

With this gift, the South African penguin exhibit will now be called Gloria & F.M. Young Penguin Shores.

The Cameron Park Zoological & Botanical Society would like to say thanks to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest and every underwriter, sponsor, host, attendee, committee member and employee who made this event successful.