WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – This weekend, many people will meet together to walk, pray, and learn about the resources Waco has to offer for those struggling with homelessness.

The annual Walk for the Homeless will take place this Sunday at 7:45 a.m. This two-mile walk starts at the Meyer Center, located at 1226 Washington Avenue, and concludes at the Church Under the Bridge at the Silos. Mission Waco and Compassion Ministries of Waco is inviting the public to join as they visit a number of different service providers who help those struggling on the streets. Transportation will be provided from the Silos to the Meyer Center after the event is over.

In addition, if you would like to donate and help provide a brand new pair of shoes to someone in need, you can visit the donation page and type “Shoes for the Homeless” in the comments section. Each pair costs $50. Participants will be taken to Academy to choose their own pair of shoes.

Both of the outgoing and the new executive directors of Compassion Ministries of Waco will be at the Walk for the Homeless. For more information on the organization’s new executive director, you can view our previous story here.