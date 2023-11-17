Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A manufacturer of pet foods has expanded its recall of pet foods manufactured in its Nacogdoches, Texas plant to include several brands sold in Texas HEB stores.

TFP Nutrition is expanding their voluntary recall of some production codes due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

The bags of food included have manufacturing date codes from 3277 TFP to 3278 TFP with dates from 21 August to 12 November and distributed in Arkansas, Arizona, California, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and Utah. The date code is printed on the back of the bag near the bottom.

The HEB branded dog foods affected include:

Hill Country Fare Bite Size

HEB Texas Pets Small Bites chicken flavor

HEB Texas Pets Large Breed chicken flavor

HEB Texas Pets Texas Sporting beef and chicken flavor

The HEB branded cat foods affected include:

HEB Texas Pets 4 Flavor Morsels

HEB Texas Pets Kitten

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have may only exhibit decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans. If your pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, please contact your veterinarian.

Individuals handling dry pet food can become infected with Salmonella, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with surfaces exposed to this product. Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for some or all of the following symptoms: nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and fever.

The manufacturer is working directly with retailers to remove the impacted product from the supply chain. Consumers who have purchased any of the formulas listed below with these specific date codes should immediately stop feeding the affected products to your pets and dispose of any product and packaging. TFP Nutrition apologizes for any potential issues this may have caused pet owners and their pets.

Pet owners who are unsure if the product they purchased is included in the recall may visit here

Pet owners may also reach out via phone by calling 1-866-311-1323.