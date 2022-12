WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco community can pick up some free “Clothing for Christmas.”

This event is hosted by L.O.U.D. Ministries and will take place this Sunday, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., at the Olive Branch Christian Fellowship – located at 1101 Columbus Avenue in Waco. Refreshments will also be served!

Free clothing and other items will be available for men, women and children.