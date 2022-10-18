WACO, Texas (FOX44) – Detailed plans are being put together for the development of the 75-acre site of the former Baylor University Floyd Casey Stadium.

Waco City Council members had scheduled a public hearing on the plan – including a detailed design book for homes and businesses which will go into the area.

The goal of planners was to create a what was described as a “mixed-use district with a diverse range of housing choices, a pattern of walkable streets and trails, and a commercial core that is oriented to Valley Mills Drive and Dutton Avenue.”

The area is bounded by Valley Mills Drive and Waco Creek to the south, Dutton Avenue on the east, 29th Street on the north and by Clay Street and Hart Patterson Park on the west.

The Floyd Casey Design Book sets out a detailed set of regulations and standards for construction, with the idea being to make a smooth transition from the existing surrounding neighborhoods and businesses.

Part of the plan is to create a greenway along Waco Creek – and to create a perimeter trail system oriented to the creek, Hart Patterson Park and the surrounding neighborhoods.

One of the objectives is to make sure all residents are within a five-minute walk of a publicly-accessible open space or park. There are plans for a mix of neighborhood-serving commercial businesses facing Valley Mills Drive and Dutton. The goal is to make the area a new activity center within the City of Waco. The plan is to have the layout reinforce the quality of pedestrian activity while reducing the dominance of automobile traffic.

Plans for the residential neighborhood to allow for between 259 and 285 dwelling units, with some homes being zero-lot line dwellings and some being brownstone style – but with some larger lots for stand alone homes.

The Design Book includes details on slopes of the roofs, how houses will sit on lots – and even how corner lots will be built up.

One interesting part of the design plan in the book is the requirement that to the extent practicable, south and west slopes should be used to allow for use of solar panels.

This plan has already been before the Planning and Zoning Commission, and has now been sent to the City Council to consider the form of an ordinance.