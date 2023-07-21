Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man charged with the shooting death of a store clerk during a 2021 robbery has agreed to plea to a murder charge, and has accepted a 40-year prison sentence.

Lavell Rodney Jones was originally charged with Capital Murder in connection with the shooting death of Nemer Ali Alsayyed Ahman Othman, who was killed on July 10, 2021 during the robbery of the Mr. Greek Grocery and Grill on West Waco Drive.

Police responding to a call found the victim in the parking lot of the store. Investigators said they determined that the victim got into a fight with Jones during the robbery, and was shot in the head. He had only been working the night shift at the store for a short time.

First Assistant District Attorney Ryan Calvert issued the following statement:

“We are grateful that, in consultation with and with the support of Mr. Othman’s family, we were able to resolve this case in a manner that severely punishes the Defendant while also removing the possibility of any appeals.

“Additionally, we are grateful for the excellent work of Waco PD which has resulted in Mr. Jones being off the streets of this community for the coming decades.”