Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Two pleas in a McLennan County court have wrapped up the case of the shooting death of Preston Jerome Scott almost exactly four years after he was found shot in the back on a Waco street.

Casey Wade Hughes entered a plea of guilty to a reduced charge of murder in 19th District Court, and has been sentenced to 35 years in prison. His co-defendant, Justice Stanford, pled to murder as well last week – with a sentence of 30 years. Both men were initially charged with capital murder in the case. Both have waived their right to appeal.

Casey Wade Hughes.

Stanford agreed to testify against Hughes in making his plea. It was also determined that it was Hughes who fired the shot that killed Preston Scott.

Justice Stanford.

McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens offered the following statement on the closure of the case:

Today we hope the family of Preston Scott can finally have some closure with the guilty plea of Casey Hughes. Justice Stanford, and now Casey Hughes, are going to prison for 30 and 35 years, they have waived appeal, and most importantly accepted responsibility for this tragedy. We will continue to partner with law enforcement to attack drug-related violence in our community. Our office believes no person is above the law and no person is below the law. We are thankful these two offenders will be serving long sentences in prison and be off our streets. McLennan County District Attorney Josh Tetens

Police were called to the area of Dallas and Carver Streets about 10:45 p.m. on April 1, 2019 on a report of a “man down.” When they arrived, they found Scott lying in the street unresponsive – with an apparent gunshot wound to his back. The man was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:30 p.m.

An investigation soon developed Hughes and Stanford as suspects in the case. They were later arrested in Clinton, Arkansas. Hughes and Stanford were stopped in Clinton after a police officer noticed one of the men acting nervous and suspiciously when he looked at them.

The officer said he was an at Exxon station fueling his patrol vehicle, when he saw a black Honda CRV parked at the pump beside him. He said there was a man in the passenger seat, and the driver was walking out of the store – noting that the driver looked at the officer, then put his head down and moved quickly to the driver’s seat without moving his arms and appearing to be very nervous.

The officer had the Van Buren County Sheriff’s dispatcher run the license plates as the vehicle pulled out of the Exxon station. The report on the license plates indicated the car was stolen out of Texas.

The officer found the vehicle at the fuel pumps at Murphy’s station, where he made contact with the driver and detained him – with another officer detaining the passenger. When they checked ID’s and determined who they were, the connection to the Waco case was discovered.