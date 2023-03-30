WOODWAY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Speegleville Elementary School was put on a lockdown as a result of nearby police activity.

Midway Independent School Director of Communications Traci Marlin tells FOX 44 News that the elementary was notified of a situation with police activity occurring in the area near the school on Thursday afternoon. The school was placed in Secure as a precaution.

Woodway Public Safety Department Chief Bret Crook tells FOX 44 News that there was an incident in a neighborhood nearby the school where a firearm was discharged. The school was lockded down as a safety precaution. Waco Police, Hewitt Police and the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

Marlin says that during the Secure Action, all doors were locked and no one could leave or enter the building.

An All Clear was given later on Thursday afternoon, and school operations continued as normal.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.