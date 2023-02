WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department responded to a three-vehicle accident Monday, at the intersection of 17th Street and the Jack Kultgen Freeway.

Spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that the accident occurred at 4:56 a.m., when one car hit another car being towed by a truck.

No major injuries have been reported, and no one was transported to the hospital. No arrests were made.