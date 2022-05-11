WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department have responded to a shooting. Officers arrived at 3501 Alta Vista Drive on Wednesday afternoon, at around 3 p.m.

Police tell FOX 44 News that a two-year old girl has been shot in the stomach. Police believe it was a handgun and that they have contained the weapon.

She was transported to Baylor Scott & White Hospital in Waco and later pronounced dead at 3:37 p.m.

No arrests have been made and Waco PD is working on interviewing the family who was inside the home when the shooting happened.

FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.