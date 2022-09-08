Lacy Lakeview (FOX 44) — A Lacy Lakeview woman is accused of killing her neighbor, who she said killed her dog.

Police went to a house in the 400 block of Whispering Lane just before midnight Tuesday after getting a call about someone trying to enter a house. The caller told police she had a gun.

When officers arrived, they said the assailant was in the house and completely naked. They saw the suspect, later identified as Cynthia Ming, leave the home, still naked but covered in blood.

When officers tried to stop her, they say she ran. They report deploying a taser, but it had no effect. The officers then took her to the ground and handcuffed her.

After putting Ming in a police unit, officers found Angie Melissa Moore, unresponsive in a large pool of blood. They performed CPR on her, but she died at the scene.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ming admitted to killing Moore. She reportedly told hospital staff that she grabbed Moore’s gun and shot her in the head. Ming also reportedly told hospital staff that she received several cuts when she went through a window.

Ming told the medical personnel that Moore killed her dog, and that’s why she killed her.

Cynthia Ming is now in the McLennan County Jail on a charge of murder. Her bail is set at $1,000,000.