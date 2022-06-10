WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department’s Neighborhood Engagement Team, local Independent School District Police Departments, and several community organizations are working hard to provide resources to area children.

Waco PD is aiming to provide young adults with life skills, job opportunities, mentoring programs, mental and physical health information, general educational development, higher education scholarship, and grant information.

Waco PD says there will be great prizes, free haircuts and so much more for everyone in the community. This event will be held at the Waco Multi-Purpose Facility this Saturday, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., located at 1020 Elm Avenue.