Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – One woman was taken to the hospital and another was taken to jail after a stabbing incident in Waco on Wednesday.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened near 9th Street and West Waco Drive shortly after 1 p.m., and appeared to have occurred during a disturbance over some kind of road rage incident.

One woman received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. The other woman was taken into custody with the investigation ongoing.

No names have been released, as of Wednesday afternoon.