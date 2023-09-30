Waco (FOX 44/KWKT) — UPDATE: Waco Police officers have arrested a suspect in a deadly shooting that took place late Friday night. The suspect is 26-year-old Gustavo Rojas.

The shooting took place around 11:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Avondale. Officers found a man and a 21-year-old woman with gunshot wounds. An ambulance took both victims to a hospital, but the woman died from her injuries. The man is in critical condition.

At this time, police are not releasing the names of the victims or any information about a possible motive for the shootings. Investigators say the public is not in any danger at this time.

This is Waco’s 10th homicide investigation of 2023. FOX 44 News will bring you updates as new information is uncovered.