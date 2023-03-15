WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Waco Police responded to a robbery at a 7-Eleven convenience store on Wednesday morning.

A police spokesperson tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S University Parks Drive at 7:15 a.m. Police set a perimeter to try and apprehend the suspect. K-9 units were also on scene.

Police say no injuries have been reported. One person has been taken into custody.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.