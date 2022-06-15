WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Waco Police Department said Wednesday morning that there have been no significant leads to those responsible for the death of 16-year-old Drevion Booker’s last February.

Through the initial investigation, detectives believe the person(s) of intertest were known to Booker. A silver SUV is believed to be the vehicle involved in the shooting, but has not been found.

Detectives believe the shooters are in a gang. A family member tells FOX 44 News that Drevion was not part of a gang and was just walking with his cousins at the time of the shooting.

Detectives are hoping someone with any information will come forward soon. To submit an anonymous tip, you can call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-4357. If this tip leads to an arrest, you could be rewarded up to $2,000. You can also call 254-750-7619 to send in a tip.

