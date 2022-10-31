Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police are looking for three men suspected of trying to kidnap a female Baylor University student this past Friday.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said there was little information to release concerning the incident which occurred, saying only that Waco PD officers were called to the 1900 block of South 9th Street at 3:55 a.m. Friday after two men forced the female victim into their vehicle and drove off with her.

A short time later, they released her at South 9th and La Salle Avenue after driving around a bit. Various reports indicate she was not kept in the vehicle for very long.

Baylor University sent out an alert to students and staff regarding the incident, saying the victim was approached by three men in a dark sedan – when two of the individuals forced the victim into the vehicle and traveled several blocks before releasing her.

There were increased patrols in the area, as well as other locations adjacent to campus after the incident. The statement sent out said that students, faculty and staff are encouraged to be alert and cautious of their surroundings on and away from campus.

They were reminded that in any active emergency, or if you see suspicious activity on or adjacent to campus, immediately report the incident to Baylor PD at 254-710-2222 or 9-1-1 – or by using the BU Campus Guardian smartphone app.