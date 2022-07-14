VALLEY MILLS, Texas (FOX 44) – The Valley Mills Police Department has launched a criminal investigation after a potential spread of COVID-19 at a City Hall Council meeting.

The department said in a statement that it received several citizen complaints on Wednesday – alleging that a City public official “knowingly” let someone diagnosed with COVID-19 to enter the meeting on Monday night.

Witnesses say the public official assisted the carrier into the building and “recklessly exposed” those in attendance to COVID-19. In addition, it was also reported that the public official failed to alert the mayor, Council, and those in attendance that the carrier was permitted inside to join the audience.

Based on these complaints, Valley Mills PD has launched a criminal investigation to determine if evidence constitutes an offense of Deadly Conduct. This investigation is ongoing.