LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – A possible explosive was discovered in Lacy Lakeview as police officers were investigating a vehicle accident.

The officers were called to the single-vehicle accident on Tuesday afternoon, which occurred in the 1100 block of E. Crest Drive. While working this accident, a small object resembling a possible explosive was discovered.

Out of an an abundance of safety, police closed the roadway and contacted the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office about the object. Deputies arrived on scene and took possession of the object.

Once the object was removed, the vehicle involved in the original accident was towed from the scene and the roadway was reopened.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.