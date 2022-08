WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The McLennan County Jail is without power on Thursday morning.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that the power reportedly went out at 3:30 a.m., and is expected to be fully restored by 10 a.m.

Sheriff McNamara says backup generators are running.

