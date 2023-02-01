McLennan County (FOX 44) — The number of power outages climbed early Wednesday morning as sleet and freezing rain fell in the area. The hardest hit areas are east of Temple towards Rosebud and Cameron.

According to the Heart of Texas Electric Co-op (HOTEC), roughly 1,400 residences and businesses lost power at one point.

HOTEC crews had already restored power to 300 meters by 9 a.m. The co-op says all crews are working to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

HOTEC is based in McGregor and serves more than 18,000 members in Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Falls, Hamilton, McLennan, and Milam Counties.

According to the ONCOR outage map, more than 55,000 people were without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday morning. The bulk of those outages are in the Austin and East Texas areas.