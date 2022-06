WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The victims and families of the Uvalde mass shooting are in the thoughts and prayers of the Waco community.

A Prayer Vigil for the Uvalde community will be held this Thursday at the South Waco Community Center Pavilion, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. This vigil will include prayers, speeches, and a balloon release.

The event will be hosted by Waco Hispanic Museum Chairman Luis Garcia, and co-hosted by Beverly Hills Mayor Lucyann Sanchez-Miramontez.