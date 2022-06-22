WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce’s annual Olympic and Sprint distance triathlon, TriWaco, is set for Sunday, July 10!

The race will begin at 6:30 a.m. at Indian Spring Park. More than 800 participants are expected for this event.

The Olympic race starts with a 1,500-meter point-to-point open water swim in the Brazos River, followed by a 40-kilometer bike ride near the river. The race finishes with a ten-kilometer run along the Brazos River and through Cameron Park. The Sprint distance event includes a 400-meter open water swim in the Brazos River, a 20-kilometer bike ride along the same roads and a five-kilometer run finishing on the Washington Avenue bridge.

TriWaco will also include an Aquabike race option. This event is an endurance sport which includes the swimming and cycling stages. The Chamber says this is an ideal race for athletes focused on the swim and bike legs of the triathlon without the run. This event is also the USAT South Central Regional Championship and Regional Paratriathlon Championship.

For this year, Saturday’s pre-race activities will include a shakeout run hosted by the Waco Running Company. This run, in conjunction with the practice swim and athlete briefings, will give attendees another opportunity to connect with each other and prepare for Sunday’s race.

Online registration for TriWaco is open through Friday, July 8, at TriWaco.org. A full schedule of events is also available.

Volunteers are needed for shifts on Saturday and Sunday. More information about volunteering is available at TriWaco.org/volunteers.

The presenting sponsor is Bicycle World. The race producer is Tri-Now.