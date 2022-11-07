WACO, Texas (FOX 44) — Election day is tomorrow, November 8, and the polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Make sure your voice is heard,” McLennan County Elections Administrator Jared Goldsmith said. “You know, not everybody in the world gets the opportunity to choose their leaders. So make sure you go vote. Have your voice heard.”

In McLennan County about 14,000 more people registered to vote this year than in 2018, and for Bell County about 32,000 more this year.

But the percentage of early voter turnout fell this year in both counties. McLennan County saw a 7% drop in early voters compared to 2018 and Bell county saw a 4% drop.

Hamilton County has almost 6,000 registered voters this year and almost 2,000 of those early voted. Falls County had 10,000 register and nearly 2,000 nearly vote. In these counties you must vote within your precinct.

Many other Central Texas counties participate in the countywide polling place program meaning you can vote anywhere in the county regardless of your precinct. Some of those vote center counties include McLennan, Bell, Coryell, Brazos, Milam and Lampassas county.

“You can go to any of them,” Goldsmith said. “So if you pull up to one and it’s a long line, you look up another one. The First Assembly of God church located a Bosque, that one typically is the busiest site. So don’t be surprised if there’s a line there. There are other sites within a mile of there.”

Tomorrow make sure to bring an acceptable form of ID with you.

You cannot use your phone, campaign, or electioneer within 100 feet of the polling place. That includes wearing a current candidate or party shirt or button.

Find your polling place in McLennan County here.

Find your polling place in Bell County here.

Find your polling place in Coryell County here.

Milam County voting sites are listed here.

Bosque County sites

Brazos County sites.

Other counties are listed here.