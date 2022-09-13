LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Leopard fans will gather for the 2022 Lorena Homecoming Parade!

The event will be held this Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the corner of Walter Street and Bordon Street. The parade will end at Leopard Field.

The Lorena Independent School District says that a community pep rally will be held in the stadium following the parade, along with the Senior-Kindergarten Walk.

The district says this traditional event gives seniors a chance to meet kindergarten students at midfield and exchange a small gift to symbolize passing on the Leopard Spirit.

The parade route is pictured below.