WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco and McLennan County communities are invited to join United Way and their community partners for the McLennan County Child Well-Being Community Action Plan Launch Press Conference this Wednesday.

United Way of Waco-McLennan County says that in May 2021, the organization released the Are the Children Well? report – which identified key factors affecting the quality of life for young children up to age five, as well as their families, in the county. The report addressed issues such as lack of affordable, high-quality childcare, barriers to accessing resources, and how to meet the basic needs of all families.

At the press conference on Wednesday, the organization will share how the information from this report informed a community-led action planning process and the creation of a network of supporters to accomplish the goals laid out by residents.

This press conference will be the official public release of this plan. The event will take place at the Waco Family Medicine Auditorium from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. – located at 1600 Providence Drive. Attendees should enter the Employee Entrance facing Colcord Avenue.