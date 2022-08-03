Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 19th District Court Jury has called for probation for a Waco woman who was earlier found guilty of shooting her neighbor with who she had a long-running dispute.

The same jury found Angelica Garcia Gallegos guilty in the two-day trial, where she faced charges of aggravated assault.

Gallegos was arrested following the April 2, 2020 shooting – which took place in the 3300 block of North 20th Street. Police were called there on a report of a shooting, and found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police learned the two were involved in an argument over their backyard fence when the shot was fired. Both parties were still on the scene when officers arrived.

After they completed their investigation, they obtained an arrest warrant for Gallegos – who was arrested the next day. She had been out on bond while the trial was pending.