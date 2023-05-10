WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Today, McLennan County faced technical difficulties with 911 calls. From 11 am to 3 pm calls only went to the administrative line at the Waco Police Department.

Calls were received without locations and phone numbers, which posed a major problem for 4 hours.

Waco PD’s PIO Cierra Shipley explained the issue, “anyone that had called 911 in McLennan County, it was coming in through our Waco PD administrative line.”

Dispatchers answered the phone as a normal administrative call, causing confusion to the caller in emergency. It wasn’t until the admin office received multiple calls like this that they realized the 911 line wasn’t working properly.

“We have our own 911 IT department, if you will. They’re called the McLennan County Emergency Assistance District. And so during the day and normal business hours, if we have an issue like this, we will call them and ask them, hey, can you help us figure out this problem? They will usually contact the service provider and all that and get that problem figured out, which is what happened today,” says Shipley.

Thankfully, they resolved the problem within a few hours and were able to respond to all emergencies during the period of technical issues.