WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A group collection of local art will be displayed at Art Center Waco

through March 11.

The Center says that while many of the artists are from Waco, Professional Artists of Central Texas (PACT) is a group working together to promote the arts in Central Texas. PACT was founded in 2016, and is a collection of artists also work as individuals by creating, selling and showing their art. The collaborative group aims to “strengthen, improve, and promote the artistic, professional, and economic success of its artists.”

17 artists from the Waco and surrounding areas are displaying their art with the PACT exhibit. These artists include:

Joanna Burch

Karen Cruce

Joel R Edwards

Linda Williams Filgo

Carol Fox Henrichs

Hailey Herrera

Cory Lind

Kevin Malone

Kimberly Merck-Moore

Kay Reinke

Judi Simon

Susan Sistrunk

Susan Sterle

Chesley Smith

Melanie Stokes

Charles Wallis

LaJuana Westerfield

The name of the group show, ART á la Carte!, showcases several unique choices from a variety of styles – as varied as the seventeen personalities of the artists themselves.

The community is invited to an Opening Reception on Thursday, January 19, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. During the Art Center’s regular hours through March 11 there will be several free demonstrations, gallery talks, tours and family-friendly activities for viewing art available from the PACT artists.

The gallery will feature hands-on Creation Stations for children on March 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., as the show closes at the end of Spring Break. For more information on the Professional Artists of Central Texas (PACT), you can go here.