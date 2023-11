WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Police Department is investigating a questionable death of a child.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley tells FOX 44 News that an investigation is underway at New Road Inn, located at 4000 I-35 N Frontage Road. Shipley says no arrests have been made, but there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. FOX 44 News will have more information as it becomes available.