Beverly Hills, Tx (FOX44) – Beverly Hills Police report a quick arrest after a child custody exchange went wrong and became a shooting incident late Wednesday afternoon.

Beverly Hills Police Chief Kory Martin said a report came in about 5 p.m. of a person being shot in the 4100 block of Memorial Drive. A Beverly Hills Sergeant arrived on scene moments later and found a 22-year-old male victim. The victim suffered multiple injuries to the face with what was believed to be one gunshot wound with multiple fragmentation exit points.

The Sergeant on scene felt that loss of life was imminent, and determined that he needed to take more action to preserve that life – therefore the Sergeant asked an assisting citizen to continue to apply what pressure he could to the face of the victim while the Sergeant transported to the nearest medical facility.

The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Tyler De’shun Groudeau Cheeks, left the scene and stopped a couple of blocks away from the incident location. He contacted law enforcement notifying police of his location, and saying he had been involved in a shooting. A second Sergeant of the Beverly Hills Police Department re-routed to the suspect location and detained him for further investigation.

Chief Martin said it appeared a child custody exchange was occurring at a residence in the 4100 Block of Memorial Drive. An argument ensued between the suspect, who is the father of the child, and the victim – who is the boyfriend of the child’s mother. During this argument, a semi-automatic handgun was used to shoot the victim in the face. The mother of the child on scene, and it is further reported that the firearm was pointed at her face after shooting the first victim.

During Tyler’s detention, the Sergeant on scene smelled marijuana and conducted a search of Tyler’s vehicle. He recovered an amount of marijuana, as well as the firearm believed to be used in the assault.

Cheeks was transported to the McLennan County Jail and charged with Possession of Marijuana under two ounces, Unlawful Carry of a Weapon and two charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

This case is still currently under investigation, and it is reported that the 22-year-old male victim is stable.

Chief Martin said the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office and Waco Police Department provided additional assistance – with the Sheriff’s Office providing what he called “significant assistance at the incident location” by helping process witnesses and providing additional resources.