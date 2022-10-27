WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation will perform a full closure on the Interstate 35 frontage road this Friday, which will impact travelers.

TxDOT will be conducting railroad work which will require a full frontage road closure at the I-35 frontage road and Research Avenue in Waco. A detour will be in place which will direct northbound travelers onto the I-35 on-ramp, just past N Loop 340. Southbound traffic will be directed to the off-ramp at Meyers Lane to Pecan Avenue.

In addition, crews will conduct more railroad work this Sunday at Highway 77 and Meyers Lane, which will also require a full closure and detour. The detour in place will direct traffic to N Loop 340 and then back to I-35.

Both closures will be active from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day. TxDOT encourages travelers to slow down, to eliminate distractions and to pay attention in work zones and school zones.