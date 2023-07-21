LORENA, Texas (FOX 44) – Friends and family of a Waco first responder diagnosed with cervical cancer are reaching out to the community for assistance with medical expenses.

Event organizers say that Ashley Renfro was diagnosed in April. Since then, she has had to take time off from work to make it to doctors appointments and surgical procedures – which has been taking a toll on finances.

A benefit honoring Ashley will be held in her hometown of Lorena this Saturday. The event will feature live music, food and drinks, t-shirts, a silent auction and a cornhole tournament.

The event will be held Big’s Mayberry Tavern, located at 4677 Spring Valley Road, at 3 p.m. For more information, you can go here.