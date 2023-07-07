WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – There is some good news for pet owners in the Waco area.

The Waco Animal Shelter says it will waive reclaim fees for pets in Waco city limits through Tuesday, July 11. If your pet is missing, you can visit LostPetsWaco.com or visit the shelter in person at 2032 Circle Road to see if they have been picked up as a stray. Strays are put on a 72-hour hold when they are brought in to give their family time to find them.

The Shelter says that it knows pets can get loose, especially around the Fourth of July, and wants to make sure that everyone’s furry friends make it home to their families.

The fees would usually include an impound fee ($60 for the first time, $75 for the second time, and $150 for the third time), a $15/day boarding fee, a $15 heart worm test, $65 if your dog is not spayed/neutered and $30 for vaccines.