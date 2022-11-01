WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A free series of three films at Art Center Waco is promising an immersive experience for all who attend.

The Deep in the Heart Film Festival is presenting its Reel Stories: A Black Film Showcase on November 2, 3 and 4. Organizers are hoping this event will spark a conversation in the Waco community. The public is invited to come out for food, live performances, art, and guided conversation on the African-American experience.

Here is some information on the movies to be screened, courtesy of the Deep in the Heart Film Festival:

Unfinished Business (November 2): This work-in-progress short film is from Baylor Professor Dr. Stephanie Boddie. It is an ethnographic musical documentary, with live performances happening during the film.

(November 2): This work-in-progress short film is from Baylor Professor Dr. Stephanie Boddie. It is an ethnographic musical documentary, with live performances happening during the film. A Most Beautiful Thing (November 3): Join Olympic gold medalists, plus former NBA and NFL players, as this movie is screened. This is the story of the first all-African-American high school rowing team. This 2021 Gracie Award winner and SXSW selection is presented in conjunction with the Waco Rowing Regatta .

(November 3): Join Olympic gold medalists, plus former NBA and NFL players, as this movie is screened. This is the story of the first all-African-American high school rowing team. This 2021 Gracie Award winner and SXSW selection is presented in conjunction with the . Aftershock (November 4): Following the deaths of two young African-American women in New York City due to childbirth complications, two bereaved families galvanized activists, birth workers, and physicians to reckon the pressing U.S. maternal health crisis. There will be a discussion following the movie.

Doors will open at 7 p.m. each night, with the movies starting at 7:30 p.m. Art Center Waco is located at 701 S 8th Street.

For more information, as well as to RSVP to the event, you can go here.