WACO, Texas (FOX 44/KWKT) — Wacoan’s know it as ‘Hollywood Theater’, and those a little newer to Waco know it as Regal Jewel but from today on, we will all know it as what used to be.

Originally brought to Waco in the 90’s as the Hollywood Theater, then bought out later by Regal Jewel years later, is now closing its doors to the community today.

With the impact of Covid and growing inflation, many businesses including movie chains, have been feeling the effects of the current economic climate.

However, Beltonian Movie Theatre owner and operator Zechariah Baker says they are optimistic for the future of his Belton theatre.

“I always hate to see any business closed for the reasons of not having enough people, but especially another movie theater, I think there’s space for everybody,” says Baker.

He also says being able to showcase classic movies, private screenings, dollar movie nights, live events, and overall multi-use helped the business stay in operation.

For many, seeing the Regal Jewel Theaters close is bittersweet. Especially for those who built memories by visiting and even for people like Solei Johnson who spent roughly 4 years working there.

“This theater has been a really long, ongoing thing in my life. I’ve been coming here for the last 20 years since I was four years old. I’m 24 now. It’s seen me go to birthday parties. It’s seen me go on dates. So I have a lot of core memories here. And so I don’t want to lose that yet,” says Johnson.

The last movie airing tonight at the theaters is the Barbie Movie.

For now we say a bittersweet goodbye!