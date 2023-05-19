WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – An annual event recognizing the daily commitment of police officers in the Waco community returns this Saturday.

The Waco Police Memorial Run is also held each year to commemorate officers who were killed in the line of duty and recognizes officers’ commitments around the nation. This is a family event that consists of a 5K and 10K run. The races will take place at the Redwood Shelter at Cameron Park, located at 2300 Cameron Park Drive, at 8 a.m.

This event is hosted by the Waco Citizens Police Academy Alumni Association, along with the assistance of Pro-Fit Race Timing.

If you would like to register, you can go here.

Packets can be picked up on race day beginning at 7 a.m. For additional questions, you can call (254) 750-1764.