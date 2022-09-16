Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old man who was already a registered sex offender has been arrested on new charges of continuous sexual abuse of a young child and trafficking of persons.

Larry Wayne Carter was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday on warrants in this new case.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said a woman was sexually assaulted multiple times when she was between the ages of eight and 14, with many of the incidents occurring while the two were traveling across the state – resulting in the trafficking charge.

The police statement said Carter was already a registered sex offender when this outcry was made because of a separate incident involving a different victim under the age of 13.

The Waco Police Department Career Criminal Apprehension Supervision Team was credited with bringing about Carter’s arrest. His bond had not been set, as of Friday morning.