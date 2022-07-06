WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Waco has opened registration for the inaugural Waco City Academy.

This is a ten-week class offering an interactive behind-the-scenes look into city government, with sessions from each department. Seats are limited to 25 participants, and will be selected on a first-applied, first-enrolled basis. Three seats will be reserved for residents from each Council district, and the remaining ten seats will be filled regardless of district.

The deadline to apply is 5:00 p.m. on Friday, August 5, but the application will close earlier if seats are filled. The application is available online at waco-texas.com/cityacademy, and paper applications are available at City Hall. The paper applications can be mailed to P.O. Box 2570, Waco, Texas 76702.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age, live in the City of Waco, and commit to attending the ten sessions and graduation. The 2022 Waco City Academy will take place mostly on Thursday evenings, in addition to a Saturday field trip and graduation reception.

• Thursday evening classes will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. from September 8 to October

27, plus November 10.

• The Saturday field trip will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on November 5.

• Graduation will be held on Tuesday, November 15 during the Waco City Council meeting. The reception will begin at 5:00 p.m., followed by a recognition at 6:00 p.m. during the business session.

For more information, plus a full schedule of Waco City Academy, you can visit waco-texas.com/cityacademy. If residents need assistance accessing the application, they can contact the Office of Neighborhood Engagement at neighborhoods@wacotx.gov, or call 254-750-5774.