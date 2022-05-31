WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Texas Department of Transportation crews are planning to shift northbound traffic to the newly-reconstructed Interstate 35 mainlanes, from 17th Street to Forrest Street.

To prepare for this shift, crews plan to close the:

Right northbound mainlane from 17th Street to Forrest Street on Tuesday, May 31 at 7:00 p.m. to Wednesday, June 1 at 6:00 a.m.

Entrance ramp north of 17th Street on Tuesday, May 31 at 9:00 a.m. and reopen to traffic by Thursday, June 9 at 6:00 a.m.

Several overnight closures are planned to safely shift traffic. TxDOT plans to close alternating northbound mainlanes, from 17th Street to Forrest Street, on Wednesday, June 1 at 7:00 p.m. to Thursday, June 2 at 6:00 a.m.

The following Interstate 35 entrance and exit ramps will also be closed from Wednesday, June 1 at 5:00 p.m. to Thursday, June 2 at 6:00 a.m.:

Northbound exit for 5th/4th Streets and University Parks Drive (Exit 335A)

Northbound exit for BUS 77 (Exit 337)

Northbound entrance ramp near University Parks Drive

All traffic is expected to be shifted, and all exit ramps are expected to be open by Thursday, June 2 at 6:00 a.m.

Crews plan to shift the remaining northbound Interstate 35 traffic from Forrest Street to Highway 84 to the newly reconstructed Interstate 35 mainlanes later this summer. Additional information about closures related to this shift will be shared as work is scheduled.

Mainlane traffic will remain in two lanes in each direction as crews complete work on the inside north and southbound Interstate 35 mainlanes to their final configuration of four lanes in each direction.

In addition, crews will be striping and performing other miscellaneous tasks to complete work on the southbound mainlanes. TxDOT says to please pay attention to signage, traffic pattern changes, and watch for crews in the area.