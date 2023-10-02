WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University and the Central Texas community will have the opportunity to hear from Pulitzer Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin during this year’s Beall-Russell Lecture in the Humanities.

The event will take place this Monday at 3:30 p.m. in the Grand Ballroom of the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, located at 905 S. University Parks Drive. The lecture is free and open to the public, but registration is requested.

According to Baylor University, Goodwin is a world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker and New York Times best-selling author. Her lecture will focus on “Leadership in Turbulent Times,” and is based on her bestselling book of the same title.

Goodwin was awarded the Pulitzer Prize for No Ordinary Time: Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt: The Home Front in World War II. The Fitzgeralds and the Kennedys was adapted into an award-winning five-part television miniseries. Her memoir Wait Till Next Year is the heartwarming story of growing up loving her family and baseball. Her sixth book, The Bully Pulpit: Theodore Roosevelt, William Howard Taft, and the Golden Age of Journalism, won the Carnegie Medal and is being developed into a film. Goodwin’s Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln served as the basis for the Steven Spielberg film Lincoln and was awarded the prestigious Lincoln Prize, the inaugural Book Prize for American History, and the Lincoln Leadership Prize.

Baylor says Goodwin is well-known for her appearances and commentary on television, and is frequently seen in documentaries – including Ken Burns’ The History of Baseball and The Roosevelts: An Intimate History. She has been seen on news and cable networks and shows, including Meet The Press and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. She played herself as a teacher on The Simpsons and a historian on American Horror Story.

Past lecturers at the Baylor event have included artist and designer Maya Lin, poet Maya Angelou, historian David McCollough, writer Amy Tan, journalist and author Isabel Wilkerson, filmmaker Ken Burns and Nobel Prize winner for Literature Czeslaw Milosz.

For more information, you can visit the website of the Beall-Russell Lectures in the Humanities.