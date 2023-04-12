WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A NASA flight surgeon will be coming to Baylor University to speak on aerospace medicine, as well as non-medical careers with the company.

Baylor University’s Hillis Scholars Program will host NASA Chief of Bioastronautics Joseph P. Dervay, MD, MPH, MMS at Johnson Space Center for a university-wide talk on the on- and off-Earth experiences, challenges and service of space and operational aerospace medicine. This lecture will take place at 5 p.m. Thursday in Room 506 of the Cashion Academic Center, located at 1420 S 5th Street – and is free and open to the public.

Baylor says that the Hillis Scholars Program is a community of select pre-medical scholars at Bthe university who receive mentoring, guidance and instruction from distinguished faculty and physicians. The purpose of the Hillis Scholars is to empower and equip pre-med undergraduate students who want to live meaningful lives as physicians.

Dervay is currently a flight surgeon at the NASA Johnson Space Center, who has served there for over 27 years. He finished undergraduate studies at Cornell University and became a Doctor of Medicine at the Syracuse-Upstate Medical Center – then trained to become a Navy Flight Surgeon and served aboard the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy.

The university says Dervay has served as crew surgeon for a multitude of missions, encompassing Space Shuttle, long-duration International Space Station and Commercial Crew – including support of the 2020 NASA/SpaceX Demo-2 test flight as the first Commercial Crew mission. His roles have included work in Russia at the Star City Cosmonaut training center and support of crewmembers during Soyuz launch and landing activities in Kazakhstan.

Dervay has completed an Emergency Medicine Residency in Washington D.C. at The George Washington University and both a Space Medicine Fellowship and Aerospace Medicine Residency at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston/NASA and Hyperbaric Medicine training at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. He is board certified in Emergency, Aerospace, and Undersea and Hyperbaric Medicine.

Dervary retired with the Navy rank of Captain, and has completed a combined 35-years of active and reserve service with numerous Navy and Marine Corps units worldwide. He also currently serves as President-Elect of the Aerospace Medicine Association (AsMA) – an international professional organization for aerospace medicine, physiology and human performance.