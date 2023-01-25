Waco (FOX 44) — FOX 44 News and the Alzheimer’s Association met with Rep. Pete Sessions Tuesday through Zoom to discuss treatment coverage and funding for a cure of the deadly disease.

The discussion followed the FDA approving a treatment named Leqembi for the disease. It promises to slow the progression of Alzheimer’s in its early stages.

Current Medicare policies deny coverage for the treatment, meaning patients would have to pay out of pocket for the medicine. That can cost up to $26,000 per year.

(Eisai via AP)

The Alzheimer’s Association filed a formal request asking Medicare to provide full and unrestricted coverage. The group has asked Rep. Sessions for his support.

Rep. Sessions said during the meeting that he hopes to discuss the matter more so he can work to help the situation. He also said that he will be on the congressional task force on Alzheimer’s.