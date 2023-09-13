Washington, D.C. (FOX 44/KWKT) — Congressman Pete Session released a statement Wednesday afternoon showing his support of the Impeachment Inquiry into Pres. Joe Biden.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy announced the inquiry on Tuesday, which will focus on Pres. Biden’s family’s business dealings. The Republican leader said House investigations so far “paint a picture of a culture of corruption” around the Biden family.

Rep. Sessions says work from the House Oversight and Accountability Committee has revealed there are significant questions concerning Pres. Biden’s conduct and use of his status as an elected official. He says the American people deserve answers.

The White House has insisted Biden was not involved in his son’s business dealings. And Democrats are stepping up to fight against what they view as unfounded claims against him ahead of the 2024 election as Republicans attempt to blur the lines with Trump.

House Republicans have been probing the business dealings of Hunter Biden for nine months, but so far have not produced hard evidence linking them and the president. They have shown a few instances, largely during the time the elder Biden was Barack Obama’s vice president, when he spoke by phone with his son and stopped by dinners his son was hosting with business partners.

Congressman Sessions says federal agencies have ‘stonewalled’ the investigation by members of Congress. He believes the inquiry will provide sufficient authority to secure the information necessary to present the American people with relevant facts and information.

The inquiry will be led by Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, in coordination with Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan and Ways & Means Chairman Jason Smith.

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called it an “illegitimate impeachment inquiry” and said Democrats will defend Biden “until the very end.”