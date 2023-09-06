WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Waco Independent School District will be celebrating the tenth anniversary of its Greater Waco Advanced Manufacturing Academy at a commemorative luncheon.

The district says the Academy has been preparing students from school districts across the region for construction, welding, and manufacturing trades for a decade. Student metal work, construction and manufacturing projects will be on display.

The luncheon will take place this Thursday, with an estimated attendance of 200 guests. It will be held at the Education Service Center Region 12, located at 2101 West Loop 340. Local leaders who support the GWAMA program will be in attendance.

The keynote speaker is Congressman Pete Sessions, who the district says has championed Career & Technology Education (CTE). Proceeds from the celebration luncheon will benefit student scholarships for certification exams.

Waco ISD says its Greater Waco Area Manufacturing Academy is a public magnet school serving 10-12 grade students who desire an intensive focus on learning trade skills. The Academy is supported by a group of McLennan County business partners guiding the district’s decision-making in curriculum, equipment, facilities and instructors of junior/senior level students.