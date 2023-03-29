HEWITT, Texas (FOX 44) – In Niche.com’s 2023 rankings, the Midway Independent School District continues to be recognized as one of the top 15 school districts in Texas.

The district has earned the title of #1 Best School District in McLennan County and the Waco Area – with an overall grade of A+ for the sixth consecutive year and ranking among the top three percent of school districts in America.

Thousands of public schools and districts were evaluated by Niche.com to determine the highest-achieving top performers. Out of 1,018 school districts ranked in Texas, Midway ISD is the only McLennan County district in the top 100.

At the campus level, Midway schools also received high praise – with a majority classified in the top ten percent of public elementary, middle, and high schools statewide. Spring Valley Elementary is ranked as the #1 Best Public Elementary School in McLennan County and the Waco Area – and along with South Bosque, Woodway, and Castleman Creek Elementary schools – is among the top ten percent statewide of nearly 4,600 public elementary schools ranked in Texas.

River Valley Middle School and Midway Middle School are both ranked in the top seven percent of 2,212 public middle schools in Texas. River Valley is also ranked as the #1 Best Public Middle School in McLennan County and the Waco Area. Midway High School also occupies the #1 spot for public high schools in McLennan County and the Waco Area, and is among the top five percent of 1,808 high schools ranked in Texas.

Midway ISD says these rankings are based on an analysis of key statistics and millions of reviews from students and parents using data from the U.S. Department of Education. Ranking factors include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ACT scores, and teacher quality – which speaks to the high caliber of Midway’s students and staff.