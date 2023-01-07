CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A China Spring family is in need as they recover from an unfortunate accident from the holidays.

Chris and Ashleigh Colón have three girls, in addition to another baby girl on the way. The family was doing their Christmas shopping last month – when a pipe burst upstairs in their house. The Colón family’s house was flooded, and the ceiling caved in.

The repairs needed to get their house back to normal are extensive. The family is currently staying with friends who are also in the China Spring area.

The China Spring restaurant Sunday’s Caribbean Oasis Sports Bar & Grill is hosting a fundraising event on Sunday, January 8, where the community can come out and make donations to go towards repairs for the Colón family’s house. The event will take place at 13960 China Spring Road from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m.

The restaurant said in the official Facebook event, “Come out to show your support for veteran Chris and his family and let’s help them rebuild.”