Waco, TX (FOX 44) — We’re three days away from Christmas and last minute X-mas shoppers are out trying to find the perfect gift for friends and family.

Richland Mall was packed on Friday and retail workers say they’re ready for the surge.

“It’s been very fast pace. Very joyous energy. Everyone’s excited for Christmas. they’re either shopping for themselves for Christmas outfits, or they’re shopping for the important people in their life,” said Buckle assistant manager Brandi Sterling.

Sterling says they aren’t holding back what they have to offer.

“We’ve been making sure that there’s no stock in our back room and making sure it’s all out on the shelves so that way everything’s on site for our guests up here,” said Sterling.

Delaney Mendoza has the same memo for her store Windsor’s.

“Our numbers have been great. Everyone’s checking out all our new outfits and we’ve just been doing really good,” said Mendoza.

Retail workers have a lot to take on this holiday weekend helping customers.

For Mendoza, its a time she looks forward to.

“Just seeing all the customers, listening to their stories, what they’re going to buy for that someone, and I just think it’s great getting to know your person,” said Mendoza.

You still have time to go shopping before Christmas Monday morning, so come on out and make it a special holiday for someone you love.